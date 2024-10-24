UP govt prioritizes eligibility-based appointments for govt jobs, youths laud CM Yogi's policies

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed appointment letters to 1,950 youths selected by the UP Subordinate Services Selection Commission, including 1,526 Gram Panchayat Officers, 360 Gram Vikas Officers, and 64 Social Welfare Supervisors, ahead of Diwali, bringing joy and prosperity to the newly appointed officers and their families.

Lucknow: In a festive gesture ahead of Diwali on October 31, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed appointment letters to 1,950 youths selected by the UP Subordinate Services Selection Commission. This includes 1,526 Gram Panchayat Officers, 360 Gram Vikas Officers (Social Welfare), and 64 Social Welfare Supervisors.

The parents of the newly appointed officers expressed their joy, referring to their children as the "lamp" of the household, bringing "prosperity" in the form of stable jobs. They extended their gratitude to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the opportunity provided to their children.

In response, the newly appointed youths pledged to serve the public with integrity and transparency, emphasizing their commitment to work for the welfare of the community.

Youth express gratitude to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for transparent recruitment process for government jobs

"I am very happy to be selected as a Gram Panchayat Officer. By filling vacant posts in a clear and fair way, the Chief Minister has done a great job to improve the future of the youth. We have received jobs and a bonus just in time for Diwali. Thank you, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath!" - Ravi Kumar Verma, Gonda

"I have been appointed as a Gram Panchayat Officer in Amethi. The entire exam was conducted fairly, with no discrimination whatsoever. CM Yogi Adityanath provided opportunities for everyone. Today, we are all very happy to have secured government jobs without any bias." - Radheshyam Singh, Prayagraj

"I’m thrilled to have been selected for the post of Gram Panchayat Officer. The recruitment process was free of charge, and it has boosted the morale of the youth. Thanks to CM Yogi Adityanath, who prioritized eligibility in the selection process and created a wave of job opportunities in Uttar Pradesh." - Komal Gupta, Ayodhya

"I have been appointed as a Gram Vikas Officer. I appreciate the Chief Minister for ensuring a fair and transparent appointment process. From the exam to receiving the appointment letter, everything was smooth. Thanks to Yogi Adityanath's strict policies, jobs and employment are being provided to the youth." - Pankaj Kannaujiya, Sultanpur

"I have been selected as a Gram Panchayat Officer in my home district. From the 2018 recruitment exam to my appointment, everything was handled transparently. There were no under-the-table fees, and the documentation was simple. I will perform my duties honestly, and I am very grateful to the Chief Minister for this clear process." - Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Amethi

Latest Videos