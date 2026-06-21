UP CM Yogi Adityanath highlighted the state's emergence as an industrial and defence hub. He said Bundelkhand's transformation has accelerated due to the "double-engine government," citing new investments and development projects in the region.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the state is emerging as a major industrial and defence manufacturing hub under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while asserting that the transformation of Bundelkhand had accelerated due to the "double-engine government."

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Addressing a gathering during the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony for various development projects in Hamirpur, the Chief Minister said the world was now recognising India's ancient traditions and values. "The world is now acknowledging India's traditions. For Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the entire nation of 1.4 billion people is his family, and for me, the 25 crore people of Uttar Pradesh are my family," Adityanath said.

Water Conservation and Afforestation

Referring to changing weather patterns and irregular rainfall this year, the Chief Minister appealed to people to conserve water and use it judiciously. He also stressed the need for afforestation, particularly in mining areas. "Rainfall patterns have been disturbed this year. Every drop of water must be saved so that there is no scarcity of water for anyone. Conserving water and using it wisely is our collective responsibility. We also need to undertake extensive afforestation, especially in mining areas," he said.

Bundelkhand's Development

Highlighting the development of Bundelkhand, Adityanath said the region now has its own expressway and is witnessing rapid industrialisation. He said defence manufacturing, including ammunition, artillery and missiles, was being undertaken in Uttar Pradesh under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi. "The previous governments exploited the people, but under the double-engine government, we have come a long way. Bundelkhand is being developed as one of the country's major industrial regions," he said.

The Chief Minister cited the establishment of the Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (BEDA) near Jhansi and said investment proposals were translating into employment opportunities for local youth. He added that several companies and projects, including those of Hindustan Unilever, J K Cement, NTPC's solar plant and GHAL India, were contributing to the region's economic growth.

He said the government's focus on water conservation and scientific farming practices under schemes such as Har Ghar Jal would help farmers increase productivity while reducing water consumption.

A New Identity for Uttar Pradesh

Adityanath also said Uttar Pradesh had acquired a new identity due to the support received by the Bharatiya Janata Party and added that welfare schemes, including Lakhpati Didi and Drone Didi, were benefiting people across Bundelkhand. The Chief Minister further said that new solar power projects were coming up in the region and credited the people of Uttar Pradesh for changing the state's destiny through their mandate.

Boost in Religious Tourism

Referring to religious tourism, he said lakhs of devotees visiting the Mahakumbh also travel to Ayodhya's Ram Temple and Kashi, which has boosted the state's cultural and economic landscape.

A Call for Unity

In his address, Adityanath criticised previous governments over their policies concerning religious events and law and order and urged people not to support those who, according to him, had patronised mafias in the past. He appealed to people to remain united and avoid divisions based on region, language or caste, saying collective efforts would continue to drive the state's progress. (ANI)