UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP, says hurried bail granted to Ashish Mishra

Mounting attack on the BJP on Saturday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in his high-pitch rally in Lakhimpur Kheri, attacked Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni on the violence that happened during the farmers’ protest. As the two phases of the elections have already been conducted, the campaigning has become more and more fierce in UP.

Yadav said that Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish, accused of running over farmers during a protest in Lakhimpur Kheri last year, was granted bail in a hurry because the BJP knew the government in Uttar Pradesh is set to change.

“BJP gave a hurried bail to the accused Ashish Mishra because they knew the government is going to change in UP… If farm laws were taken back, this means Yogi Adityanath will also have to go back,” news agency ANI quoted Yadav as saying during a campaign in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri.

In his address at Pilbhit, Yadav said that if SP forms a government, then the dues of sugarcane farmers will be cleared within 15 days. He also said that his party will ensure MSP for all crops will be given to the farmers.

Akhilesh Yadav promised to give free electricity to up to 300 units for domestic purposes in the state. He further spoke about developing schools in the state.

While addressing the public, he said that he is sure that by the time the third and fourth phase of the UP-Assembly elections will be concluded, the people would have given him a mandate above 300 seats.

Targeting the BJP, he also talked about the price of petrol and diesel. He said, “ever since diesel and petrol have been made expensive, no vehicle of our farmers can run, the motorcycle of our youth is not able to run.”

