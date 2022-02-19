BJP first party in India to bring sign language in poll campaign videos

In a first-of-its-kind mission, the Bharatiya Janata Party has become the first mainstream national party to use sign language to convey its policies and manifesto to the voters who are differently abled.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has released a series of videos as part of the campaign for the ongoing Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. The videos feature sign language experts who decipher the Yogi Adityanath government's policies.

The move is part of the party's stated position of taking all sections of the society together. The videos are a 'silent' yet powerful departure from the usual theatrics that political parties usually resort to during elections.

"The slogan of our party is Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas and we genuinely believe in reaching out to the last man standing in line. It could be in terms of gender, caste, and even in terms of differently-abled as well. Since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, we know that the Divyang category has received massive focus. With that in mind, there have been various government welfare schemes. The public infrastructure is being made differently-abled friendly. So I think it is a step in that direction," Guru Prakash Paswan, BJP national spokesperson said.

"We intend to reach out to every person regardless of any difficulties that an individual may be facing. We do not make any sort of distinction. We do not believe in making any sort of distinction. And with this in mind, we have evolved our campaign strategy. And campaign strategy must involve all the relevant stakeholders, whether they are differently-abled and disabled or not. With this purpose, we designed our campaign so that we are able to communicate and send across our party's message that we are committed to the development of everyone," he added.

