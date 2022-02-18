UP Election 2022: Out of 623, 135 candidates have criminal records, reveals ADR report

Among the major parties, 30 (52 per cent) of the 58 SP candidates, 25 (46 per cent) of the 55 BJP candidates, 23 (39 per cent) of the 59 BSP candidates, 20 (36 per cent) of the 56 INC candidates, and 11 (22 per cent) of the 49 AAP candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

The third phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh will take place on February 20, with 627 candidates running in 59 seats. According to the ADR report, 135 (22%) of the 623 applicants examined had declared criminal proceedings against themselves.

Of the total candidates, 103 (17%) candidates have declared significant criminal charges against themselves. Eleven candidates have declared cases involving crimes against women. Two of the 11 candidates have reported rape-related cases. Two candidates have declared murder charges against themselves. 18 candidates have registered 'attempt-to-murder' charges against themselves.

Among the major parties, 52 (90 percent) of the 58 candidates from the SP, 48 (87 percent) of the 55 candidates from the BJP, 46 (78 percent) of the 59 candidates from the BSP, 29 (52 percent) of the 56 candidates from the INC, and 18 (37 percent) of the 49 candidates from the AAP have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore.

In the Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022 Phase 3, 96 (15%) female candidates are running. 241 (39%) applicants stated their age to be between 25 and 40 years old, whereas 300 (48%) declared their age to be between 41 and 60 years old. There are 81 candidates (13%) who have reported their age to be between 61 and 80 years old, while 1 candidate has declared his age to be 83 years old.

