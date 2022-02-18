  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Election 2022: Out of 623, 135 candidates have criminal records, reveals ADR report

    Among the major parties, 30 (52 per cent) of the 58 SP candidates, 25 (46 per cent) of the 55 BJP candidates, 23 (39 per cent) of the 59 BSP candidates, 20 (36 per cent) of the 56 INC candidates, and 11 (22 per cent) of the 49 AAP candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

    UP Election 2022 Out of 623 135 candidates have criminal records reveals ADR report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Lucknow, First Published Feb 18, 2022, 11:25 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The third phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh will take place on February 20, with 627 candidates running in 59 seats. According to the ADR report, 135 (22%) of the 623 applicants examined had declared criminal proceedings against themselves.

    Among the major parties, 30 (52 per cent) of the 58 SP candidates, 25 (46 per cent) of the 55 BJP candidates, 23 (39 per cent) of the 59 BSP candidates, 20 (36 per cent) of the 56 INC candidates, and 11 (22 per cent) of the 49 AAP candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

    Of the total candidates, 103 (17%) candidates have declared significant criminal charges against themselves. Eleven candidates have declared cases involving crimes against women. Two of the 11 candidates have reported rape-related cases. Two candidates have declared murder charges against themselves. 18 candidates have registered 'attempt-to-murder' charges against themselves.

    Among the major parties, 52 (90 percent) of the 58 candidates from the SP, 48 (87 percent) of the 55 candidates from the BJP, 46 (78 percent) of the 59 candidates from the BSP, 29 (52 percent) of the 56 candidates from the INC, and 18 (37 percent) of the 49 candidates from the AAP have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore.

    In the Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022 Phase 3, 96 (15%) female candidates are running. 241 (39%) applicants stated their age to be between 25 and 40 years old, whereas 300 (48%) declared their age to be between 41 and 60 years old. There are 81 candidates (13%) who have reported their age to be between 61 and 80 years old, while 1 candidate has declared his age to be 83 years old. 

    Also Read | UP Election 2022: 156 candidates have criminal cases, 280 are crorepatis, reveals ADR report

     

    Also Read | UP Election 2022: BJP launches election advertisement blitz

    Also Read | UP Election 2022: Congress decides to field no candidate against SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Shivpal Yadav

    Last Updated Feb 18, 2022, 11:25 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Turn off Alexa and Siri on phone, avoid WhatsApp: I&B ministry tells officials

    Turn off Alexa and Siri on phone, avoid WhatsApp: I&B ministry tells officials

    Khalistani outfit SFJ denies backing AAP says letter of support forged by Bhagwant Mann gcw

    Khalistani outfit SFJ denies backing AAP, says letter of support forged by Bhagwant Mann

    India records 25920 new COVID cases positivity rate stands at 2 dot 07 per cent gcw

    India records 25,920 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate stands at 2.07 per cent

    UP Election 2022 Akhilesh Yadav Mulayam Shivpal seen campaigning together after 5 years gcw

    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam, Shivpal seen campaigning together after 5 years

    Punjab Election 2022 Punjab CM to PM Modi Impartial enquiry needed into Kumar Vishwas allegations gcw

    Punjab CM to PM Modi: 'Impartial enquiry' needed into Kumar Vishwas' allegations

    Recent Stories

    tennis Novak Djokovic reveals plans to return to Australian Open admits to 'selfish' Covid act

    Djokovic reveals plans to return to Australia; admits to 'selfish' Covid act

    Tamil Nadu Civic Polls Live News Updates DMK AIADMK contest

    Tamil Nadu Civic Polls Live News Updates: Campaigning ends, anticipation begins

    Turn off Alexa and Siri on phone, avoid WhatsApp: I&B ministry tells officials

    Turn off Alexa and Siri on phone, avoid WhatsApp: I&B ministry tells officials

    Oscars 2022: No vaccination, no entry at Dolby Theatre RCB

    Oscars 2022: No vaccination, no entry at Dolby Theatre

    Khalistani outfit SFJ denies backing AAP says letter of support forged by Bhagwant Mann gcw

    Khalistani outfit SFJ denies backing AAP, says letter of support forged by Bhagwant Mann

    Recent Videos

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome drb

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome?

    Video Icon
    Russian roulette may embolden China to provoke India: Experts

    Russian roulette may embolden China to provoke India: Experts

    Video Icon
    Punjab CM Channi blinks on UP ke bhaiya remark, explains why he said so-dnm

    Punjab CM Channi blinks on ‘UP ke bhaiya’ remark, explains why he said so

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: OFC made a good come back, pushed to draw the match - Kino Garcia on CFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: OFC made a good come back, pushed to draw the match - Kino Garcia on CFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs CFC: CFC boys showed great character - Syed Sabir Pasha on OFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC boys showed great character - Syed Sabir Pasha on OFC draw

    Video Icon