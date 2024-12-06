'Will shoot you in the leg, frame in cow slaughter case': UP cop suspended for abusing, threatening man| WATCH

A video of a policeman threatening and verbally abusing a petrol pump salesman in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district has gone viral on social media.

In the video, constable Manish Kumar can be heard saying, "Ye mere sath jayega bhos***." He further threatens Aftab, saying he would shoot him in the leg and implicate him in a cow slaughter case.

As soon as the video surfaced online and went viral, senior police officials took swift action against the constable. He was sent to police lines.

The viral video also triggered widespread reactions on social media, with many criticising the misuse of police authority.

