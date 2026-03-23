A viral video shows science creator Ashu Ghai recreating a spark-filled movie entry inspired by Dhurandhar 2. Using steel wool, fire and a drill, he produced a shower of sparks similar to the film scene. The video has crossed 13 million views. While many praised the creativity, others warned about safety risks.

A science-based video has taken social media by storm after a creator recreated a famous movie-style entry scene using simple tools. The clip is inspired by Dhurandhar 2, where Ranveer Singh appears as Jaskirat Singh Rangi in a dramatic shower of sparks. The original scene is known for its high-energy look and powerful visuals. Now, a real-life version of it has caught the attention of millions online.

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How the experiment was done

The video was shared by Ashu Ghai, a popular content creator known for science experiments. In the clip, he shows how he created the spark effect step by step. He used a piece of metal mesh, also called steel wool, and attached it to a drill. After lighting the steel wool on fire, he switched on the drill. As it spun at high speed, it created a burst of glowing sparks that flew in all directions.

The effect looked very similar to the movie scene, making the video both exciting and surprising to watch.

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Viewers react to the ,viral, clip

The video has crossed over 13 million views and continues to spread quickly. Many viewers praised the idea and said it was a smart way to explain how such effects can be created in real life.

Some people called it a perfect mix of science and creativity. Others were impressed by how simple tools were used to copy a big movie moment. However, not everyone felt comfortable watching it. Several users raised concerns about safety and warned that such experiments can be risky.

Safety concerns raised

Experts and viewers have pointed out that spinning burning steel wool can be dangerous. Sparks can cause fires or injuries if not handled properly. The video itself may look fun, but trying this at home without proper safety steps can lead to serious accidents. People are strongly advised not to repeat such experiments without expert guidance and safety equipment.

Who is Ashu Ghai

Ashu Ghai is a well-known science teacher from Noida. He runs a popular YouTube channel called Science and Fun, where he explains science in an easy and fun way. His YouTube channel has over 9.22 million subscribers and more than 6.62 billion views. On Instagram, he has more than 1.2 million followers. He is known for using simple experiments, humour and clear explanations to help students understand science better.

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Film Dhurandhar: The Revenge buzz

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is already seeing strong response even before its full release. The film, starring Ranveer Singh, has reported massive advance bookings and record-breaking premiere numbers.

Trade reports suggest that the film could have a historic opening weekend at the box office.

Cinema meets curiosity

What makes this viral video special is how it connects cinema with real-life learning. It shows how a stylish film moment can be broken down into a simple science idea. At the same time, it reminds viewers that not everything seen on screen or online is safe to try in real life. Entertainment should always be balanced with safety.