Mayawati's nephew Akash Anand has refuted rumours of him joining another party, asserting that the BSP is his 'family.' He called Mayawati his 'guru' and sought an opportunity to serve the party and its mission again under her leadership.

Former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader and party Chief Mayawati's nephew Akash Anand on Friday said he would not join any other political party and asserted that the BSP was "not just a party" for him but for his family.

In a post on X addressed to Mayawati, Anand said he had learned politics under her guidance and sought an opportunity to serve the party and its mission again under her leadership. He said, "You are my political guru, my inspiration, and also my paternal aunt. Whatever I have learned in politics, I learned from you; whatever I have done, I did under your guidance. Therefore, today I wish to place my words directly before you and before the entire Bahujan society." परम आदरणीय बहन जी, आप मेरी राजनैतिक गुरु हैं, मेरी प्रेरणा हैं, और मेरी बुआ माँ भी हैं। राजनीति में मैंने जो कुछ सीखा, वो आप से ही सीखा, जो कुछ किया, आपके मार्गदर्शन में किया। इसलिए आज अपनी बात सीधे आपके सामने और पूरे बहुजन समाज के सामने रखना चाहता हूँ। पिछले कुछ दिनों से… — Akash Anand (@AnandAkash_BSP) October 2, 2026

Anand Clarifies Rumours, Pledges Loyalty to BSP

"For the past few days, various kinds of news and rumours about me have been circulating in the media and social media. I want to clarify: I am not going to any other political party. Not today, not ever. The BSP is not just a party for me; it is my family," Anand said.

Backs Mayawati's Decision on Father-in-Law

Backing Mayawati's decision to expel his father-in-law Ashok Siddharth from the party, Anand said he stood by the decision and that the interests of the party and the movement should take precedence over personal and familial relationships. "Your decision to expel Shri Ashok Siddharth Ji from the party and regarding his renunciation is entirely appropriate, and I stand with that decision. Relationships have their place, but the mission is greater than them," he said.

Apologises for Silence, Seeks to Serve Again

Anand also said that his absence from social media had led to his silence being misunderstood and contributed to rumours about his political future. "At that time, I had distanced myself from social media, so I was unable to repost your post. My silence at that time was misunderstood, and it gave space to rumours. If this has hurt you, then I seek forgiveness from you for it," he said.

He further said he wanted to serve the party and its mission under Mayawati's leadership again. "I only seek the opportunity to serve the party and the mission again under your leadership. Trust is not built with words, but with actions, and I will prove it through my conduct and my hard work," Anand said.

He concluded his post by saying that his politics was based on the mission of BR Ambedkar, the path shown by Kanshi Ram and Mayawati's leadership.

Anand and his father-in-law, Ashok Siddharth, were expelled from the party by Mayawati in September 2026. Mayawati had said that both Anand and his father-in-law prioritised familial ties and personal interests over party loyalty and the broader movement. (ANI)