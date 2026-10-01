A strong smell inside a lift at a Mumbai housing society led residents to check CCTV footage, which allegedly showed a food delivery worker urinating inside the lift. Residents also alleged that he drank urine from his hand. A police complaint is now being pursued by residents, with residents seeking investigation and action.

A strong smell inside a lift at a housing society in Mumbai's Tilak Nagar led residents to CCTV footage and an alleged act by a food delivery worker. The incident was reported at Akshay Cooperative Housing Society in Chembur on Monday. Around 2.30 pm, a society member informed the residents' group about a strong smell inside the lift. At first, residents and housekeeping staff suspected that a pet or dog may have soiled the lift. They then decided to check the CCTV cameras to find out what had happened.

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According to society member Girish, as reported by Aaj Tak, the footage showed a food delivery worker entering the lift and allegedly urinating inside it. The residents were baffled seeing the man urinating into his hand and drinking it. The man drank the urine at least 6 times in the viral video. The footage shocked residents and angered many residents.

CCTV footage shared online

After the footage was reviewed, the society arranged for the lift to be cleaned. The management also shared a clip of the CCTV footage on social media, tagging Zomato and local authorities.

Residents said they contacted Zomato customer care and were told that the delivery worker had been removed from the platform. However, society members said they believed further accountability was needed, particularly over the use of common spaces by delivery workers.

Police complaint being pursued

Residents later tried to contact the delivery worker using the mobile number registered with the society’s records. They said the number was invalid. The society then began the process of approaching the police.

A delegation from the housing society has reached the police station to initiate a complaint, residents said. They want the alleged incident to be investigated and action taken if the allegations are established.

Questions over verification

The incident has also raised questions among residents about the verification and accountability of gig workers entering residential buildings for food deliveries. Residents said delivery workers are routinely allowed to access shared areas, including lifts, while visiting customers.

They argued that any alleged misconduct in such spaces can affect hygiene and the sense of safety within a residential complex.