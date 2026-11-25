The Delhi High Court granted bail to Mohd. Waqar Lone and Deepthi Marla in an NIA terror case. The court cited the long custody period under Section 436-A Cr.P.C. and Section 479 of the BNSS as grounds for relief after their initial rejection.

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): The Delhi High Court granted regular bail to 2 accused, namely Mohd. Waqar Lone and Deepthi Marla alias Maryam in an alleged terror case, considering the long period of custody by them. They were arrested in a case lodged by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2021. Their earlier bail applications were rejected by the trial court in January and May 2025. It is alleged that Lone and Marla, along with co-accused, had entered into a criminal conspiracy with various ISIS members for undertaking hijrah to Jammu & Kashmir and other ISIS territories to join ISS for the establishment of a caliphate and also to further the activities of ISIS in India. Division Bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Vikas Mahajan granted bail to Mohd. Waqar Lone and Deepthi Marla alias Maryam after considering the facts and submissions made by the counsels for the accused and NIA, adding that the accused are entitled to bail on the basis of custody undergone. The bench held, " In the present case, the period of incarceration has exceeded the threshold of maximum period for which an undertrial prisoner can be detained in terms of Section 436-A of Cr.P.C. for the Appellant Mohd. Waqar Lone and Section 479 of the BNSS for both the Appellants Lone and Deepthi Marla; therefore, it is held that both the Appellants are entitled to bail." " Accordingly, the Appellant(s), Mohd. Waqar Lone and Deepthi Marla alias Maryam, are granted bail and considering the role that has been attributed to them subject to certain conditions," the bench ordered on November 25. The High Court granted bail to Mohd. Waqar Lone subject to furnishing bond of a sum of Rs.2 lakhs with two sureties each in the like amount before the trial court. Deepthi Marla has been granted bail on furnishing a bond of a sum of Rs.5 lakhs with two sureties each in the like amount to the satisfaction of the learned trial court. According to the FIR, it is alleged that a module of radicalised individuals was formed under the leadership of Accused Mohd. Ameen alias Aabu Yaha, which had allegiance to the proscribed terrorist organisation Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). The agency alleged that the said accused was running various ISIS propaganda channels on distinct social media platforms such as Telegram, Instagram, etc., for propagating the violent jihadi ideology of ISIS as well as radicalising and recruiting new members for the ISIS modules. It is also alleged that plans were made under the leadership of the said accused, Mohd. Ameen for undertaking hijrah (religious migration) to Jammu and Kashmir for engaging them in terrorist acts. They allegedly had procured fake SIM Cards and fraudulent numbers for creating several IDs for interacting with like-minded persons as well as to circulate ISIS material and propagate the ideology of ISS. Further, they had indulged in raising and transferring funds for propagating the activities of ISIS in Jammu & Kashmir. Appellant Lone had shown inclination and affiliation towards the jihadi ideology of ISIS. (ANI)