Two helmet-wearing men allegedly fired two rounds outside P.C. Jain Jewellers in Mumbai's Mahim area before fleeing on a motorcycle. The shop owner and staff escaped unharmed as police launched an investigation.

A firing incident outside a jewellery shop in Mumbai's Mahim area has triggered concern after two rounds were reportedly fired outside P.C. Jain Jewellers on L.J. Road. The incident took place at around 7:35 PM, when two unidentified men wearing helmets allegedly arrived on a motorcycle. According to preliminary information, the duo got off the vehicle and fired two rounds from outside the jewellery showroom before fleeing the spot. The sudden gunfire created panic in the area, which is known for its busy streets and commercial establishments. Fortunately, the shop owner and employees were unharmed in the incident, and no injuries have been reported so far.

Senior police officials reach the spot

Following the incident, senior police officials, including Additional Commissioner of Police Vikram Deshmane and DCP Zone 5 Mahendra Pandit, reached the location along with personnel from Mahim Police Station. A forensic team was also called to examine the scene and collect evidence that could help investigators reconstruct the sequence of events. Police officials are currently working to identify the two suspects and establish the circumstances surrounding the firing. Investigators are also expected to examine available CCTV footage from the jewellery shop and nearby establishments to trace the motorcycle-borne attackers and determine their escape route.

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Attackers' motive remains unclear

While the absence of injuries has brought some relief, the incident has raised questions about security in the busy Mahim neighbourhood. The motive behind the firing remains unclear, and investigators are examining different aspects of the case to establish whether the shop was specifically targeted. The fact that the suspects managed to flee immediately after firing has added urgency to the investigation. Police are continuing their efforts to identify and trace the attackers. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.