A taxi driver, Bilal, has been arrested for allegedly killing his live-in partner Uma and dumping her body near Kalesar National Park in Haryana. Police say the murder was planned so he could marry another woman.

Victim identified, body found in Haryana

The victim has been identified as Uma, a 30-year-old woman and mother of a 13-year-old son. Her headless body was found near Kalesar National Park in Haryana, triggering a cross-state police investigation, according to a report by India Today.

Police later recovered her severed head after questioning the accused. The investigation was cracked on Sunday after several days of searching and tracking.

Accused arrested, relationship details emerge

The accused has been identified as Bilal, a taxi driver from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Police said Uma and Bilal had been in a live-in relationship for nearly two years.

Investigators said Bilal wanted to end the relationship as his family was pressuring him to marry another woman. Police believe he feared that Uma might visit his home and reveal the relationship, which could have affected his planned wedding.

Crime planned over several hours, police say

According to investigators, the murder was planned over several hours. On the evening of December 6, Bilal picked up Uma in his Swift car from Saharanpur.

He drove around with her for nearly six hours, initially searching for a hotel in Himachal Pradesh. When he could not find a suitable place, he drove her to a secluded area near Lal Dhang gorge, close to the Kalesar forest.

Police said Bilal allegedly strangled Uma inside the car and then beheaded her using a sharp weapon, believed to be a meat cleaver. He dumped the body in a ravine and fled the spot.

Accused returned home and prepared for wedding

In a disturbing detail, police said that after committing the murder, Bilal returned to his home in Saharanpur and behaved normally.

He reportedly went shopping for his upcoming wedding and continued with preparations as if nothing had happened. Investigators also said he formatted his mobile phone to erase any evidence related to Uma.

Police tracked the accused using CCTV footage and mobile phone data. He was finally arrested during his sister’s pre-wedding celebrations.

During questioning, Bilal allegedly confessed to the crime and led police to the spot where he had hidden Uma's severed head. Officers are still working to recover the murder weapon and complete forensic procedures.

Victim's troubled past

Police said Uma had a difficult personal life. Around 15 years ago, she left her home a day before her wedding and married another man. The marriage later ended in separation.

She divorced her husband about one-and-a-half years ago and did not seek custody of her son, who lives with his father. Uma had been living alone in Saharanpur and depended financially on Bilal, who covered her expenses.

Family members said they were unaware of the relationship and only learned about the murder when police contacted them.

Family learns truth during investigation

Uma's brother said the family travelled to Yamunanagar after police informed them that a body had been found. It was only later confirmed that the victim was Uma and that she had been murdered.

Her son told police that Uma had visited him briefly about 15 days before the incident, left behind some clothes, and did not wish to live with him.

Police have arrested Bilal and registered a case of murder. Officers said the investigation is still ongoing and forensic formalities are being completed.