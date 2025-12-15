India is set to host the second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine in New Delhi from December 17-19, 2025. Co-organised by the WHO and Ministry of AYUSH, the event will gather global leaders to discuss integrating traditional medicine.

According to the Ministry of AYUSH, the Summit is being jointly organised by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, and will see participation from policymakers, scientists, traditional medicine practitioners, Indigenous knowledge holders and civil society representatives from more than 100 countries.

Summit Goals and Background

Held under the theme "Restoring balance: The science and practice of health and well-being," the Summit aims to reaffirm the relevance of Traditional Medicine while grounding its integration into health systems in science, evidence and responsible practice.

The event builds on the inaugural WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, in 2023.

Agenda and Key Discussions

Guided by the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Strategy 2025-2034, discussions will focus on integrating Traditional Medicine into people-centred healthcare, strengthening governance frameworks, advancing scientific research and promoting planetary well-being.

The three-day Summit will feature high-level plenary sessions on restoring balance in health systems, investing in science and innovation, re-imagining resilient and safe healthcare models, and ensuring accountability through standards, data and responsible use of digital technologies, including artificial intelligence.

Key issues such as regulation and integration of Traditional Medicine in public health frameworks, protection of biodiversity, safeguarding Indigenous knowledge and intellectual property rights, and sustainable use of medicinal resources will also be discussed.

Event Details and Outcomes

More than 170 experts will speak across over 25 sessions, with 21 selected innovations being showcased.

The Summit will be held in a hybrid format, allowing participation both in person in New Delhi and online.

The event is expected to result in new initiatives, collaborations and commitments aimed at strengthening global cooperation, evidence-building and policy support for Traditional Medicine as part of equitable and sustainable health systems worldwide. (ANI)