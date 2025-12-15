MoPSW Secretary Vijay Kumar visited Deendayal Port, Kandla, inaugurating and laying foundation stones for projects worth Rs. 193 crore. The visit also highlighted green initiatives, including EV loaders and a green methanol facility.

Vijay Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW) visited an official visit to Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla, Gujarat on Monday. On his arrival, he was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour by the CISF Unit, DPA Kandla.

During Vijay Kumar's visit, Sushil Kumar Singh, IRSME, Chairman, Deendayal Port Authority, briefed him on the Port's strong performance, operational achievements and ongoing as well as upcoming development initiatives aimed at enhancing capacity, efficiency and sustainability, according to a release. The Secretary, MoPSW, appreciated DPA's consistent growth trajectory and its strategic role in strengthening India's maritime and logistics ecosystem.

Launch of Rs. 193 Crore Development Projects

A major highlight of the visit was the inauguration and foundation stone laying of multiple landmark development projects of Deendayal Port Authority, with a total project outlay of Rs. 193 crore. These projects are poised to significantly improve port infrastructure, accelerate cargo evacuation and support long-term expansion and modernisation of the Port, the release stated.

Inaugurated Infrastructure Projects

Vijay Kumar inaugurated multiple projects, such as the reclamation of land for the development of a Shipyard Facility at Kandla; Coastal road connectivity linking the port to National Highway 141; Dome-shaped storage godown no. 4, enhancing modern storage capacity, according to a release.

New Projects and Community Initiatives

He also laid down the foundation stone of multiple projects such as providing and laying of chemical product pipeline from Oil Jetty No. 7 to Y-Junction within the Oil Jetty Complex, Kandla; Upgradation of fenders at cargo berth numbers 1 to 6 at Deendayal Port; Construction of e-type residential quarters at port township, Gopalpuri, Gandhidham; Construction of a conference hall at the administrative office building, Gandhidham; Construction of a new shopping complex at port township, Gopalpuri, Gandhidham; Construction of a police community hall at police headquarters, Shinay, under CSR initiatives.

Advancing Green Port Operations

Reinforcing DPA Kandla's commitment to green and sustainable port operations, Vijay Kumar, IAS also inaugurated the Fleet of Green VOLVO Electric Vehicle (EV) Loaders along with the Charging Bay, marking another milestone in the Port's green transition journey.

Pioneering Green Methanol Facility

Further, a significant step towards clean fuel adoption was taken with the award of LOA to M/s Thermax for the development of India's first 5 TPD Green Methanol Facility at Deendayal Port, positioning Kandla at the forefront of alternative marine fuel infrastructure in the country, the release added.

Stakeholder Collaboration for Future Growth

In addition, the Secretary MoPSW attended a Stakeholders' Meet in the presence of Sushil Kumar Singh, IRSME, Chairman and Nilabhra Dasgupta, IRS, Dy. Chairman. The interactive session witnessed active participation from port users and stakeholders, leading to constructive deliberations and meaningful discussions on operational efficiencies, future opportunities and collaborative growth. (ANI)