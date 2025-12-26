A man allegedly strangled his wife over doubts about her loyalty and buried her body in a six-foot-deep pit behind their home in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur district.

In a shocking incident, a man allegedly strangled his wife over doubts about her loyalty and buried her body in a six-foot-deep pit behind their home in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur district. The crime remained concealed for four days before the accused’s own father exposed him to the police.

The accused, Arjun, a resident of Baili Kund village, had returned home barely 15 days earlier from Ludhiana, where he worked as a labourer. On the night of December 21, a heated argument reportedly erupted between Arjun and his 25-year-old wife, Khushboo, spiralling into a deadly confrontation.

Accused's father exposed him

After the alleged murder, Arjun attempted to divert suspicion by telling family members that Khushboo had left the house without informing anyone. Alarmed by her sudden disappearance, both her families launched a search, but no clues surfaced. On Thursday morning, Arjun’s father, Shyam Narayan, walked into the Belghat police station and submitted a written complaint, accusing his own son of killing his daughter-in-law and disposing of her body.

Police immediately rushed to the house and detained Arjun for questioning. During interrogation, he initially claimed that Khushboo had died by suicide and that he had thrown her body into a river. He even took investigators to a riverbank outside the village, misleading them for nearly two hours by failing to identify the exact spot.

Sensing foul play, the police intensified their questioning. Under sustained interrogation, Arjun reportedly broke down and confessed. He revealed that he suspected his wife of hiding a mobile phone and secretly speaking to a boyfriend. According to police, the argument escalated late at night when the couple was alone at home, resulting in Khushboo’s murder. In an attempt to erase evidence, he allegedly dug a pit behind the house and buried her body.

On Thursday afternoon, police exhumed the body in the presence of forensic experts and sent it for post-mortem examination. Based on a complaint filed by Khushboo’s younger brother, a murder case has been registered against the accused husband.

The couple had been married for nearly two years and had no children. Khushboo’s parents are no longer alive, and her brother and other relatives rushed to the village after being informed of her death. Senior Superintendent of Police Rajkaran Naiyyar confirmed that a case of murder has been registered and that further investigation is underway.