HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu says Congress-backed wins in panchayat polls show public appreciation for his govt. He also raises concern over rising fuel prices, accusing the BJP of being 'anti-people' and the Centre of stopping state funds.

After the completion of the first phase of Panchayati Raj Institution elections in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the victory of Congress-backed candidates in panchayat polls reflects public appreciation for the state government's policies and welfare initiatives.

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Speaking to ANI on Tuesday evening, CM Sukhu also expressed concern over the recent rise in fuel prices, calling it a "serious and worrying issue" amid the international crisis and increasing burden on people.

Sukhu credits govt policies for poll wins

"The Panchayat elections are not fought on party symbols, but the victory of Congress-supported pradhans and candidates on various posts is a clear indication that people have appreciated the policies and announcements of the Congress government," CM Sukhu said.

CM slams BJP, Centre over fuel prices and fund cuts

Raising concern over fuel prices, the Chief Minister said, "The continuous increase in fuel prices due to the international crisis is a serious matter. In the last week alone, fuel rates have gone up by ₹7 to ₹8, which is worrying."

CM Sukhu said that when his government had proposed a minor increase of only 50 paise in tax, it was linked to a welfare measure aimed at supporting widows and orphaned children, but the BJP had turned it into a major political issue. "When we brought a provision through the Assembly to strengthen support for widows and orphaned children, the BJP opposed it aggressively. The BJP is not only anti-Congress now, but has become anti-people and anti-Himachal Pradesh," he alleged.

The Chief Minister further accused the Centre of stopping key financial assistance to the state. "They have stopped the Revenue Deficit Grant and curtailed several schemes for the state, including MGNREGA support. Despite this, we will move ahead with policy-based decisions and continue working for the welfare of the people," Sukhu added.

Fuel price hike worries residents, tourism sector

Meanwhile, the recent hike in fuel prices triggered widespread concern among residents and tourism stakeholders in Himachal Pradesh, particularly in Shimla, where people fear a rise in inflation and increased pressure on daily expenses.

Those associated with the tourism industry, especially taxi operators and travel agents, have expressed apprehension that the increase in fuel costs, coupled with comparatively low taxi fares, could adversely affect tourism business during the ongoing travel season.

Tourists visiting the region have also voiced concern over the likely increase in travel expenses. A tourist from Karnataka said that the rising fuel prices would make travel costlier for visitors as well.

A resident said the hike in fuel prices would adversely impact transport-linked businesses and put additional financial stress on families.