Speaker Demands Proof from Atishi

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta addressed a letter to the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Atishi, asking her to provide evidence regarding her claims of a 'Faansi Ghar' (execution room) the Assembly premises. The Speaker noted that former CM Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders must submit proof of these assertions before the Committee of Privileges.

In the letter to Atishi, Vijendra Gupta said, "Namaste. My attention has been drawn to your press briefing wherein you have made unwarranted statements against the summons issued to Shri Arvind Kejriwal, former Chief Minister, Delhi."

"In your press briefing, you have asserted that there indeed was a 'Faansi Ghar' in the Assembly premises. If that is the case, I would like to request you to ask Shri Arvind Kejriwal, Shri Manish Sisodia, Shri Ram Niwas Goel and Smt Rakhi Birla to submit the proof of the same before the Committee of Privileges in its sitting. As you are aware, it is for this very purpose that they have been summoned before the Committee," his letter read.

He added, "As a responsible Member of the Delhi Assembly and Leader of Opposition, it does not behove you to pass remarks and cast aspersions on a matter which is before the Committee. You should appreciate the difference between a political party and the Assembly and its Committees. The Delhi Assembly and its Committees function independently now. Maybe, it is a new phenomenon to you, as history is witness to the misuse of the Assembly and its Committees during the previous period."

"As the Speaker of the House, I find it disappointing that you have resorted to such unsubstantiated statements without any evidence, and it is my duty to advise you not insult or defame the Assembly Committees for your narrow political gains, Vijendra Gupta said in the letter.

Atishi Calls for Livestreaming of Proceedings

Earlier, the Delhi Assembly's Leader of Opposition had called for a livestreaming of the committee proceedings. "Today, Arvind Kejriwal will be appearing before the Privilege Committee of the Delhi Assembly. So will the Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta live-stream the proceedings? Or is BJP scared of Arvind Kejriwal?" the AAP leader wrote.

AAP Alleges BJP Conspiracy

Earlier, Senior AAP leader Atishi celebrated Arvind Kejriwal's discharge in the Delhi excise policy case, attributing it to his honesty "kattar imaandaari." "Speaking to ANI, she launched a fierce counter-attack against the BJP-led central government, alleging conspiracy and misuse of central agencies."Arvind Kejriwal's 'kattar imaandaari' is before the entire nation ...On one side, it is the BJP's conspiracy, hunger for power and misuse of central agencies; on the other side is Arvind Kejriwal's and AAP's honesty," she said.

Background of the Controversy

The issue relates to the authenticity of the 'Faansi Ghar' inaugurated on August 9, 2022, within the Delhi Assembly premises. Speaker Vijender Gupta had raised the matter, following which it was referred to the Privileges Committee for detailed examination.

This comes after the Rouse Avenue Court on February 27 discharged former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and 21 others in the high-profile Delhi Excise Policy case. (ANI)