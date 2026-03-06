Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar mocked West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's dharna as 'practice' for becoming the opposition leader. He asserted the public wants a verified voter list, while the TMC protests alleged discrepancies in the same list.

Majumdar Mocks Mamata's Protest

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar took a sharp dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, claiming that her recent protests are a "practice" for her future role as the Leader of Opposition. The Minister stated that the public demand in the state is to have a verified voter list containing only the names of genuine Indian citizens.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar, while speaking to the reporters, said, " After the elections, she (Mamata Banerjee) will become the leader of the opposition... So at that time, she will have to sit on dharnas many times, so I think she is practising from now on. This is drama, and nothing will come of it. The people of West Bengal want that the names of all Indian citizens should be included in the voter list and the names of non-citizens should be removed, and their names will be removed."

On Governor's Resignation

Speaking on the resignation of West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, Majumdar further said, "He has resigned due to some health problems. We should not create any controversy regarding this."

On Thursday, Ananda Bose resigned from the post of West Bengal Governor after sending his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu. The Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Governor confirmed the development to ANI.

"Governor CV Ananda Bose has resigned from his post and has sent his resignation letter to the President of India," the OSD to the Governor said.

TMC Alleges Voter List Discrepancies

Earlier this month, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will stage a dharna (protest) at Metro Channel (Esplanade) on March 6 from 2 PM against alleged discrepancies in the state's SIR (Special Intensive Revision) of voter lists.

Addressing a press conference here, Abhishek Banerjee said, "Mamata Banerjee to stage a dharna in Kolkata on 6th March against the alleged discrepancies in the SIR list."

Banerjee raised concerns over multiple inconsistencies in the final SIR list, alleging that the names of common voters were forcibly deleted to meet pre-set targets. He claimed that many people, including 243 individuals who reached out to him, were listed as dead despite being alive.

"There are many inconsistencies in the final list of SIR; the names of common voters were forcibly deleted to meet their target. The target was set in advance. That's the reason why so much harassment of the poor and common people. I have received calls from 243 people since yesterday who claim to be alive but are listed as dead on this SIR list," he said. (ANI)