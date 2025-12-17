A man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife and two young daughters and burying their bodies inside his own home in Uttar Pradesh.

In a case of triple murder, a man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife and two young daughters and burying their bodies inside his own home in Uttar Pradesh, police confirmed on Wednesday. The horrifying crime unfolded on December 10 but remained hidden for days before it came to light on Tuesday evening.

Police identified the accused as Mohd Farukh who allegedly shot his wife while she was preparing tea inside their house. Their 12-year-old daughter was also shot when she tried to step in, while the couple’s five-year-old child was reportedly strangled to death.

In an attempt to erase all traces of the crime, Farukh buried the bodies in a pit dug inside the house. Shockingly, he continued to live there as if nothing had happened, maintaining normalcy for several days.

Suspicious circumstances prompted police action and Farukh allegedly confessed to the killings during interrogation.