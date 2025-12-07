The cops in Nauchanadi jurisdiction found the unidentified body in L-Block outpost area on Thursday night. To avoid being dragged into postmortem procedures, they allegedly "shifted" the body to another police jurisdiction.

Shopkeepers in Meerut’s Lohiyanagar were left stunned on Friday morning after they stumbled upon the body of an unidentified man sprawled at the doorstep of a stationery shop. Upon reviewing the CCTV footage, the traders found a group of policemen, in the darkness of midnight, quietly offloaded the corpse right in front of one of the shops before moving from the spot. The disturbing video went viral on social media, sparking outrage with many calling it yet another example of “local police apathy towards common people.”

Amid the outrage, Meerut SSP Dr. Vipin Tada suspended L-Block outpost in-charge Jitendra Kumar and constable Rajesh, while immediately terminating home guard Rohtash.

"I have also instituted an internal inquiry under SP city Ayush Vikram Singh. The youth is still to be identified," Tada said.

Cops dumped body to avoid work

According to initial allegations, the cops in Nauchanadi jurisdiction reportedly found the unidentified body within the L-Block outpost area on Thursday night. But instead of following due procedure which would require filing paperwork, handling postmortem formalities and notifying higher authorities, they allegedly "shifted” the corpse to another police jurisdiction and dumped it at the shutter of Ronit Bainsla’s stationery shop in Kazipur under Lohiyanagar police station around 1:40 am.

Bainsla told TOI: “I saw the body right at the shutter of my stationery shop early morning. Other shopkeepers also assembled in the morning and we informed the police. Curious about what could've happened, some of them looked into the CCTV footage and there it was revealed that men in police uniform had dumped the body there.”