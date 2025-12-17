An armed man attempted extortion at a bike showroom in Tonk, Rajasthan. He threatened the owner with a pistol, but the gun misfired, preventing a tragedy. The incident, captured on CCTV, caused panic until bystanders courageously intervened.

Tension gripped Rajasthan's Tonk district on Saturday after an armed man walked into a bike showroom near Kamdhenu Circle and allegedly tried to extort money at gunpoint. The frightening incident, which unfolded in front of customers and staff, was captured on the showroom’s CCTV cameras.

Gun Pointed at Owner, Firing Attempt Fails

According to eyewitnesses, the accused entered the showroom carrying a pistol and immediately pointed it at the owner, identified as Alsaif. He allegedly threatened to kill him and even attempted to fire the weapon, but the bullet failed to discharge, narrowly preventing a major tragedy.

Customers and Staff Panic as Chaos Unfolds

The sudden threat created chaos inside the showroom, with employees and customers panicking and trying to move to safer spots. For a few tense moments, the situation appeared out of control as people feared for their lives.

Bystanders Show Courage, Force Accused Out

Amid the panic, a few individuals showed courage and confronted the armed man. They managed to overpower him and push him out of the showroom, bringing the immediate threat under control.

CCTV Footage Captures Entire Incident

The entire episode was recorded on CCTV cameras installed inside the showroom. The footage is expected to be crucial in identifying the accused and reconstructing the sequence of events during the police investigation.