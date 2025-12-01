A shocking video from Uttar Pradesh’s Gobarai village sparked outrage after it showed a young man being brutally assaulted with a belt and slippers and even forced to lick spit on it.

A shocking video from Uttar Pradesh’s Gobarai village sparked outrage after it showed a young man being brutally assaulted with a belt and slippers and even forced to lick spit, officials confirmed on Monday. The disturbing clip has gone viral on social media.

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s mother, her son was heading toward Deoria town for shopping around 3 pm on November 29, when four men from Sakra Par and Gobarai villages intercepted him. The group allegedly thrashed him and compelled him to lick spit from their slipper.

Later that night, the same group reportedly stormed the complainant’s home, attempted to break down a door, and hurled stones at the house, the woman alleged.

Station House Officer of Deoria Police Station, Vinod Kumar Singh, assured swift action, and said, "A complaint has been filed by the youth’s mother. A person has been detained, and further action is underway. The remaining accused will be taken into custody soon."