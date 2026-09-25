A dispute over money from a land sale turned deadly in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur Dehat after a man allegedly attacked his 22-year-old son with a brick, leaving him critically injured.

A dispute over money from a land sale turned deadly in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur Dehat after a man allegedly attacked his 22-year-old son with a brick, leaving him critically injured. The young man later died during treatment, while his mother was also injured when she tried to intervene.

The incident took place at Chitwakheda Rasdhan in the Sikandra area, where police have registered a murder case and launched raids to trace the accused, identified as Ramjeevan Kushwaha.

According to the complaint, Ramjeevan had recently received Rs 12 lakh after selling his field. He was allegedly spending the money on intoxicants, a move that had been opposed by his elder son, Abhishek Kumar, and other family members.

On Tuesday night, Ramjeevan reportedly left home carrying a bag containing around Rs 5 lakh and allegedly consumed intoxicants at a shop in the town. His younger son, Anand, reached the spot and asked him to return home, triggering an argument.

Anand then called Abhishek, who allegedly took the bag from his father and returned home with the cash.

Later, at around 11pm, the family went to sleep. Police said Ramjeevan allegedly attacked Abhishek while he was asleep, repeatedly striking him on the head and face with an interlocking brick.

Abhishek’s mother, Usha, tried to intervene but sustained an injury to her hand. Ramjeevan allegedly fled the house after the attack.

Anand and neighbours rushed Abhishek to a nearby hospital. Following initial treatment, he was shifted to a private hospital in Kalyanpur, Kanpur, where he died on Wednesday.

The family subsequently informed police about the incident.

Sikandra police station in-charge Sudhakar Singh said a murder case had been registered against Ramjeevan on Anand’s complaint. CO Saurabh Verma said teams were conducting raids to arrest the accused.

Abhishek, who supported the family by driving a tractor, reportedly wanted to use the money from the latest land sale to construct a house.

Police said Ramjeevan had earlier sold around one bigha and four biswa of land and allegedly spent the proceeds on intoxicants. The latest dispute over the newly received money is now at the centre of the investigation.