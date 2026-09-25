MP CM Mohan Yadav and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari launched the Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva and PM e-Bus Services in Bhopal. They flagged off 351 intercity and intracity buses that will operate in seven cities across the state.

New Bus Services Launched in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday launched Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva and PM e-Bus Services at a state-level programme held in Bhopal and flagged off 351 intercity and intracity buses. These buses will be operating in seven cities across the state, including Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Rewa, Dewas, Katni and Bhind. The service is being launched as part of the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, observed to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

During the event, a booklet based on the ‘Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva’ was also released. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also exchanged between Madhya Pradesh Yatri Parivahan and Infrastructure Limited (MPYPIL), IIM Indore and the School of Planning and Architecture.

Improving Connectivity Across the State

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that this initiative is an important step towards improving road transport and facilitating easier mobility across the state. “Over 5 lakh kilometers of roads have been constructed in our state. Our effort is to extend transportation facilities to even small villages and towns so that people do not face any difficulty in travelling for their essential work. Along with developing better transport facilities in the state, a network of National Highways is also being expanded.”

The Chief Minister praised Union Minister Gadkari saying the union minister never comes empty-handed. “Along with the launch of bus services, the Union Minister granted several other gifts to the state. Our PWD minister brought a matter to his light regarding an overbridge and toll issue, the union minister granted free toll service till the new overbridge is constructed. He also reviewed the progress of National Highway projects in the state. Today, the state is receiving two major gifts, Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva and the PM e-Bus Seva,” the CM said.

He further added that under the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, the ‘Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva’ has been launched with a commitment to serve the people and contribute to the development of the state. “The service, which has begun with 351 buses will ensure better connectivity from villages to cities. In the first phase, 1,500 buses will be deployed on the roads of Madhya Pradesh, strengthening public transport,” the Chief Minister said.

Gadkari Lauds Modern Transport Initiative

Gadkari lauded the state government for launching the new bus services, including electric buses, saying the modern transport services would make commuting easier for the common people. “I thank Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and the state government for launching these bus services today, which also include electric buses. These modern bus services will make the lives of ordinary and economically weaker sections of society easier and help address their transportation-related problems. For those who cannot afford the cost of private taxis, these buses will provide a safe, convenient and affordable means of transportation. The launch of these technology-enabled bus services is a historic step for Madhya Pradesh. I extend my heartfelt thanks for this important initiative,” the Union Minister said.

Phase-wise Deployment and Future Targets

According to an official release, in the initial phase, 145 buses will operate in Indore, including 50 intercity and 95 intracity buses; 106 buses in Bhopal, including 23 intercity and 83 intracity buses; and 67 buses in Jabalpur, including 14 intercity and 53 intracity buses. In addition, 18 intercity buses will operate in Rewa, 10 in Dewas, three in Katni and two in Bhind.

The state government has set a target of operating 15,000 buses by 2031 under Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva. The target for the first year is 1,500 buses, after which approximately 2,500 to 3,000 buses will be added every year. (ANI)