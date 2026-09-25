A doctor earning three lakh rupees monthly sparked an online debate by asking if he should spend 18,000 rupees on a personal driver. Commuting 60 kilometers daily between two hospitals leaves him exhausted from heavy traffic.

A 33-year-old doctor earning ₹3 lakh a month has sparked an online debate after questioning whether he should spend ₹18,000 every month on a personal driver. The doctor turned to Reddit for advice, explaining that his demanding work schedule involves travelling between two hospitals located around 25 km apart. His daily commute totals roughly 60 km by car, leaving him exhausted by traffic, congestion and parking difficulties.

The doctor began his post by asking, “Should I hire a driver,” and explained that although he earns Rs 3 lakh monthly, he was hesitant about committing Rs 18,000 of his income to a driver.

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His concern quickly drew responses from Reddit users, many of whom focused less on the monthly expense and more on the time, energy and safety involved in his daily commute.

One person urged him to consider what could happen if exhaustion affected his concentration behind the wheel. The commenter wrote, “Picture this: You're already exhausted by your daily commute.” They described a scenario in which poor sleep and fatigue could lead to a momentary lapse in attention and potentially result in an accident. The user concluded by telling the doctor to “Get a driver to ferry you around.”

Another Reddit user shared a personal experience, saying they had hired a driver 12 years earlier when their monthly take-home salary was not even Rs 1 lakh. Recalling that the decision had initially been criticised as wasteful or extravagant, the user said the driver ultimately became their “wisest recurring spend.” According to the commenter, having a driver provided additional time and mental peace, allowing them to focus on work and spend better-quality time with family.

Another commenter described hiring a driver as one of the biggest “quality of life improvements” a person could make, while also suggesting that ₹18,000 seemed relatively low for the service.

A doctor who had recently completed MD exams also weighed in. The commenter said they planned to have two consultant jobs and that hiring a driver was one of their goals. “Not because I'm not wise with money. But because I value my life and my time,” they wrote, adding that the time in the car could be used to sleep or make calls.

The discussion highlights a broader question about whether spending money on convenience can be worthwhile when it saves commuting time and reduces daily fatigue.