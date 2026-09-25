A complaint at a police station turned into another alleged attack after four men who were accused of intercepting a car and smashing its window allegedly assaulted the complainant and his two friends in Gurugram.

A complaint at a police station turned into another alleged attack after four men who were accused of intercepting a car and smashing its window allegedly assaulted the complainant and his two friends outside New Colony police station in Gurugram on Thursday.

The incident began when Gautam, a resident of Madanpuri, was driving towards New Colony after taking a U-turn near Hari’s Bakery. According to his complaint, a Scorpio N (HR26FG5726) overtook his car and forced him to stop.

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Four men allegedly stepped out of the SUV and tried to open Gautam’s car door. When they failed, they allegedly smashed the window, sending shattered glass into Gautam’s face.

Gautam told police he suspected the men had arrived to rob him and were carrying illegal weapons. He managed to escape from the spot and called his friends Ravindra Kataria and Sandeep Dahiya before heading to New Colony police station to report the incident.

He also told police that the entire confrontation had been captured on his car’s dashcam.

Police said an emergency response vehicle received information about the incident near Aryan Hospital in Sector 7. A team reached the location and found Gautam, Ravindra and Sandeep there, but the Scorpio had already disappeared.

Police later traced the SUV to an area near Sai Temple at New Colony turn. Gautam told officers that the occupants had entered a hotel opposite the spot.

A police team then searched the hotel and found three men — Ajay, Mohit and Piyush Bhardwaj — inside room 105. Police said the three had consumed alcohol and took them into custody.

A fourth accused, identified as Shivam, was apprehended while allegedly fighting with Gautam and his friends.

Police said that after getting out of the police vehicle, Mohit joined Shivam and allegedly attacked Gautam, Ravindra and Sandeep near the station gate. Police personnel intervened and took all four accused for medical examination at Sector 10 government hospital.

Ravindra and Sandeep were also medically examined, with their reports recording five and two injuries, respectively.

Gautam further alleged that Ravindra’s gold chain went missing during the assault. He also alleged that the accused threatened to kill them if they encountered them elsewhere.

An FIR was registered at New Colony police station under sections 115(2), 126(2), 324(4), 351(3), 3(5) and 72(C) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.