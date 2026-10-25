Archana Chowdhury Malik was found dead at her flat in Hyderabad. Police said she had been in a relationship with a male colleague for four years. During a video call around 2.30 am, she allegedly threatened to end her life if he did not marry her. The colleague reached her flat hours later but found the door locked.

A 29-year-old software employee was found dead at her flat in Hyderabad on Sunday morning, with police investigating the circumstances surrounding her death. A native of Uttar Pradesh, the woman was identified as Archana Chowdhury Malik, who worked as a senior associate at a multinational company in city's Mindspace area. Her body was found at her apartment in Chandra Nayak Thanda, under the Madhapur police station limits.

Scroll to load tweet…

According to police, the woman had been in a relationship with a male colleague, a native of Uttarakhand, for around four years. The man was reportedly undergoing divorce proceedings.

Woman allegedly threatened to end her life during video call

Preliminary investigations suggest that Archana made a video call to her colleague at around 2.30 am on Sunday. The man was attending a function with his mother at the time, police said.

During the call, she allegedly showed him a scarf (dupatta) tied to a ceiling fan and threatened to end her life if he did not marry her, according to the police account.

The man reportedly reached her flat around 5.30 am but found the door locked from inside. Police were alerted through Dial 112 and forcibly opened the door, where they found her hanging from the ceiling fan.

The exact sequence of events and the circumstances leading to her death are being investigated.

Police register case, investigation underway

A forensic clues team inspected the scene, and the body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for further procedures.

Madhapur police confirmed that a case had been registered and an investigation was underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.

Police have not announced any further findings. The allegations and preliminary details are part of the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies)

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)