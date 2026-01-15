A personal family dispute involving Kannada film and television actress Karunya Ram has entered the public domain after she filed a police complaint against her younger sister Samruddhi Ram. The complaint was lodged at the RR Nagar Police Station in Bengaluru, bringing attention to alleged financial losses, betting activities, and harassment faced by the family.

According to the complaint, the issue has caused severe emotional and financial stress to Karunya and her family members. Police have confirmed that the matter is under investigation and that all allegations are being verified.