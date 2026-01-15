Why Kannada Actress Karunya Ram Filed Police Complaint Against Her Sister
Kannada actress Karunya Ram has filed a police complaint against her sister Samruddhi Ram at RR Nagar Police Station in Bengaluru. She has alleged Samruddhi lost around Rs 25 lakh in betting and business losses, borrowed money from private lenders.
A personal family dispute involving Kannada film and television actress Karunya Ram has entered the public domain after she filed a police complaint against her younger sister Samruddhi Ram. The complaint was lodged at the RR Nagar Police Station in Bengaluru, bringing attention to alleged financial losses, betting activities, and harassment faced by the family.
According to the complaint, the issue has caused severe emotional and financial stress to Karunya and her family members. Police have confirmed that the matter is under investigation and that all allegations are being verified.
What the police complaint says
In her complaint, Karunya Ram has alleged that her sister Samruddhi Ram became involved in betting activities over a period of time. These activities reportedly led to heavy financial losses of around Rs 25 lakh.
Karunya has stated that, along with betting losses, Samruddhi also suffered setbacks in her business ventures. Due to these losses, Samruddhi allegedly borrowed money from private lenders and individuals.
The complaint claims that to repay these debts, cash and gold from the family home were used without the knowledge or consent of other family members. This, Karunya said, caused major financial strain on the household.
Who is Samrudhi Ram?
Samrudhi Ram is the younger sister of Karunya Ram. She has previously worked in the Kannada television industry and has appeared in serials such as “Ondooralli Raja Rani” and “Mane Devru”.
Apart from acting, Samrudhi also worked as a makeup artist and beauty professional. She was reportedly running a boutique while staying in the same house as her sister.
In recent years, Samrudhi is said to have stepped away from television acting and focused more on business-related work. According to the complaint, it was during this period that her financial problems increased.
Alleged harassment by creditors
The situation reportedly became worse when creditors began visiting the family home frequently, demanding repayment of loans. Karunya stated that these repeated visits caused mental distress and fear to the family.
She claimed that the lenders would come to the house and pressure them for money, even though the debts were not taken by her.
Karunya has said that when the family questioned Samruddhi about the missing money and gold, she allegedly left the house and stopped responding to calls or messages.
Social media pressure adds to stress
Apart from the visits by lenders, Karunya also raised concerns about unwanted attention on social media. She alleged that some people began posting obscene and offensive comments on her social media posts.
According to her complaint, these comments added to the pressure and emotional distress she was already facing due to the family dispute and financial issues.
Karunya Ram stated that she approached the police after the situation became unbearable. She said the continuous harassment by creditors and online comments left her with no option but to seek legal help.
In her complaint, she has named Samruddhi Ram and a few others, including Pratibha, Rakshith, Prajwal, and Sagar, in connection with the case.
Police investigation underway
The Bengaluru police have confirmed that they have registered the complaint and begun an investigation. Officials said they will examine financial records, speak to all parties involved, and verify the allegations made in the complaint.
At this stage, police have not confirmed any wrongdoing and have said that all claims are still under investigation.
Karunya Ram's request to police
The actress has requested the police to investigate the matter thoroughly and take action based on facts.
The case has drawn attention because it involves a well-known television actress and highlights how personal family disputes can turn serious when financial stress and alleged betting losses are involved.
