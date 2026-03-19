Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami extended greetings for Chaitra Navratri, emphasizing it as a festival of Shakti worship and women's empowerment. He also met spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to seek his guidance and blessings.

Chaitra Navratri: A Celebration of Shakti and Women's Empowerment

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday extended his greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of the Nav Samvatsar and Chaitra Navratri. He described Chaitra Navratri as a festival dedicated to the worship of Shakti and said it marks a great tradition of Indian culture.

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According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office, Dhami said that the festival highlights the importance and strength of women in society, and that the ritual of Kanya Pujan performed during this period represents the significance of women's empowerment. On this occasion, the Chief Minister also appealed to everyone to respect women.

Spiritual Significance and National Inspiration

The Chief Minister further said that Chaitra Navratri holds special significance in our ancient scriptures and is considered a foundation for self-purification and virtuous living. "Worshipping Goddess Durga during this time helps eliminate negative energy and promotes positive energy," he said.

Keeping in view the religious importance of Chaitra Navratri in the state, various religious and cultural programs are traditionally organised at major Devi temples and Shakti Peeths.

He also stated that in the Indian Sanatan tradition, it is customary to take a pledge before beginning any auspicious work. He emphasised that this festival of Shakti worship should inspire people towards creative and constructive activities,. "The festival also motivates us to serve the nation and society with renewed enthusiasm," he added.

The Chief Minister expressed his wish that the New Year brings happiness and prosperity to everyone.

CM Dhami Meets Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Earlier, Dhami met spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar at the Art of Living Ashram located in Shisham Jhadi, Rishikesh and sought his blessings.

Speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister said Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is constantly guiding people onto the right path and wished for young people to awaken patriotism within them and work for society. "Today I met Sri Sri Gurudev Ravi Shankar and sought his guidance. He is continuously advancing numerous social causes in the field of religion and spirituality. He is constantly guiding people onto the right path. Millions of people across the country are inspired by him and are working. May all our young people awaken patriotism within them and work for society," said Dhami. (ANI)