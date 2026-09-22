A thief entered a house in Ghaziabad, spent almost 2 hours searching floors and stole cash and jewellery as the family slept inside. The family discovered the burglary around 5:30 am and alerted police. CCTV footage captured the suspect escaping by climbing over the boundary wall. The family suspects a sleep-inducing spray may have been used.

A thief allegedly spent nearly two hours inside a three-storey house in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, searching cupboards, safes and lockers while a family of five slept inside. He eventually escaped with cash and gold and silver jewellery worth lakhs of rupees. The house belonged to Dushyant Kumar Sharma, who lived there with his wife and three children. According to the family, the intruder entered through the third floor after breaking the mesh of a security gate. He reportedly reached through the opening and unlatched the door from inside.

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Once in the house, the thief moved across all three floors, opening cupboards and checking safes and lockers for valuables. Despite spending a considerable amount of time inside the property, he appeared to leave without waking anyone. The family discovered the burglary at around 5:30 am when they woke up and found their belongings scattered around the house. They immediately informed the police, who sent a team to the property and began investigating.

Family suspects sleep-inducing spray used

The family has raised the possibility that the thief may have used a sleep-inducing spray because the husband, wife and all three children remained asleep during the alleged burglary.

However, this remains a suspicion raised by the family and has not been confirmed by police. Investigators are expected to examine the circumstances as part of the probe.

CCTV captures thief’s escape

CCTV footage has captured what appears to be the suspect’s escape from the property. In the footage, the man can be seen climbing over the boundary wall before jumping to the other side and landing on the street.

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Police are examining the CCTV footage to identify the suspect and establish his route into and out of the house. Investigators are also questioning people in the area as they work to trace the accused.

Second theft reported days earlier

The burglary has also raised concern among local residents because another house in the same area was reportedly targeted just two days earlier.

On the night of September 19, thieves allegedly stole around Rs 5 lakh worth of jewellery and Rs 75,000 in cash from another house. That incident was also captured on CCTV.

With two thefts reported within days, police are examining footage from both cases to determine whether the incidents are connected. Teams are questioning local residents and working to identify and arrest those responsible.