Residents of a Ghaziabad housing society were left outraged after CCTV footage captured a young man urinating inside a residential lift. The incident was discovered when tenants complained of a foul odour, prompting an investigation of the security cameras.

People are angry about a video that surfaced online of a young man urinating in a residential lift in Ghaziabad. The video was captured on CCTV from a housing society. The incident is said to have happened at Shipra Krishna Vista Society in the Ahimsa Khand-1 area of Indirapuram. Residents are worried about cleanliness and behaviour in public areas.

The video from the F-2 tower lift seems to show the man peeing on the lift's control panel. At one point, someone can be seen walking up to the lift just as the doors open. The person seems to step back instead of getting into the lift when they see what's going on inside. After that, the young man keeps going and finally gets off the lift.

According to reports, the incident was discovered when tenants complained to the maintenance crew and the apartment owners' association (AOA) about an unpleasant odour coming from the lift. The event was later discovered by an examination of the CCTV video that was put inside the lift.

Residents and other users reacted strongly to the video when it went viral on social media.

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In high-rise residential societies, where lifts are used by residents, children, the elderly, domestic workers and guests throughout the day, the event has rekindled worries about hygiene and appropriate lift use.

Because an elevator is a small, regularly utilised area, cleanliness is very crucial. Urinating in a lift can contaminate surfaces, such as the floor and the regions surrounding the control panel, and leave behind an unpleasant odour that has to be cleaned and disinfected.

The incident has also sparked light-hearted suggestions on the internet that urinals should be installed in lifts or that lift laws should be changed to provide inhabitants "extra comfort."

After locals in Ghaziabad complained about the stench, the CCTV video proved crucial in determining what transpired. The man's actions as the lift moved between levels were seen on camera, along with another resident moving aside as the doors opened. Since then, the video has gone viral online, raising concerns about what should be done to those who abuse residential communities' common spaces.