A Class 11 boy in UP's Hapur allegedly shot his father dead after being angry over repeated scolding at home. He staged a fake suicide call with two school friends to lure his father to their farmland, where he shot him with a country-made pistol.

A shocking case from Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district has revealed how a Class 11 student allegedly planned and carried out the murder of his father with the help of two school friends. The boy, angry at being repeatedly scolded and beaten at home, reportedly staged a fake suicide call to trap his father. Police say the plan was carefully made and carried out with no warning signs for the family.

The victim, farmer Tasveer Singh, was shot on 20 September 2025 at the family’s farmland near Makan Chowk. He later died in a hospital in Meerut during treatment.

How the fake suicide drama was used to lure the father

According to police, the minor boy convinced his two school friends, also Class 11 students, to help him call his father and pretend that he was about to take his own life. The friends used a phone to call Tasveer Singh and told him that his son was attempting suicide at the fields. They urged him to rush there immediately.

Believing the call to be genuine, Tasveer Singh left for the farmland at once, thinking he was saving his son's life. The plan, however, was something completely different.

What happened at the fields

When the father reached the fields, he tried to talk to his son and calm him down. At that moment, police say, the boy pulled out a country-made pistol and shot him. After the firing, all three boys ran away from the spot.

Local people rushed the injured farmer to a Meerut hospital, where he died during treatment.

Investigation and major breakthrough

At first, the police registered a case against unknown persons based on a complaint filed by the victim’s brother, Kashmir Singh. Officers looked into several angles, including personal enmity, but found no clear clue for days.

The breakthrough came when police traced the phone number used to make the fake suicide call. The number led them straight to the minor boys. During questioning, the two friends confessed that they made the call at the request of the victim’s son.

This revealed the shocking truth: the father was killed by his own child.

Motive: Repeated scolding and 'bad company'

Circle Officer Stuti Singh said the boy had fallen into bad company. A day before the murder, he was scolded and beaten by his father for his behaviour and the company he kept. This made the boy angry, and he reportedly fought with his father. Later, he decided to kill him and planned the crime with his friends.

The CO also confirmed that the pistol used in the killing was in the boy’s possession. Police will investigate how he got the weapon once he is caught. Police have arrested the two minor friends involved in the murder. They are from the same school and class as the main accused.

The victim's son, the main shooter, is still on the run. Police teams are searching for him, and officers say they expect to arrest him soon.

Residents of Makan Chowk and nearby villages are shocked by the crime, as the victim was known as a hardworking farmer. The fact that a schoolboy planned the murder of his own father has left many disturbed and worried about rising cases of teenage anger and violence.