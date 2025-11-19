A delivery boy in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj was arrested after his two wives discovered he had secretly married both of them within weeks. Ramakrishna 'Rahul Dubey married his girlfriend Khushboo in 2024, then soon married Shivangi in arranged match.

A delivery boy from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested after his carefully hidden double life fell apart. The case involves two marriages, one love marriage and one arranged marriage, carried out within a month. Both wives later joined hands, confronted him with proof, and got him arrested for cheating and bigamy.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Two marriages in one month

The accused, Ramakrishna Dubey, also known as Rahul, worked as a delivery boy, a job that kept him moving across the city and nearby areas. In November 2024, he married his longtime girlfriend, Khushboo. The couple even have a daughter together. The very next day after their wedding, Rahul took Khushboo to the city and continued his routine life.

Scroll to load tweet…

However, within just a few weeks, Rahul returned to his village and agreed to a second marriage arranged by his family. He married Shivangi, while still married to Khushboo. Rahul’s family supported him through this entire period, helping him keep both marriages hidden for almost a year.

A phone call that changed everything

The truth came out with one unexpected phone call. One afternoon, Khushboo called Rahul, but another woman answered the phone. That woman was Shivangi, Rahul’s second wife.

Shivangi warned Khushboo not to call 'her husband' again. Shocked, Khushboo told her that she was Rahul's wife. To prove it, she sent her wedding photographs, including images of her wearing sindoor and taking wedding vows.

Realising the truth, both women contacted each other, shared their experiences, and understood that Rahul had deceived them both.

Confrontation and allegations

When the two wives confronted Rahul, he claimed he had married a second time due to pressure from his family. But by then, both women were deeply hurt and angry. Khushboo, who had recently given birth to their daughter, accused Rahul of threatening to abandon her and refusing to accept the child.

Both women said Rahul had continued the drama for a year, moving between homes while pretending to maintain separate lives.

Police complaint and arrest

Khushboo and Shivangi went together to the Sarai Inayat police station to file a complaint. They carried strong evidence, including their marriage photos, wedding albums and testimonies.

Police officers examined the documents and found that Rahul had indeed been living two married lives at the same time. He was arrested and charged with bigamy and cheating, and later sent to jail.

A dramatic end to a double life

The case shocked everyone in the area, especially because both wives decided to stand together. Their unity brought the truth out quickly and ensured action from the police.

The arrest has ended Rahul’s double life, which he had managed to hide for nearly a year with the help of his family. The investigation is ongoing.