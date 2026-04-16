A dismissed Uttar Pradesh Police constable has been arrested for allegedly murdering a beggar and burning the body in a calculated attempt to fake his own death in Hathras district.

A dismissed Uttar Pradesh Police constable has been arrested for allegedly murdering a beggar and burning the body in a calculated attempt to fake his own death in Hathras district. The incident unfolded on March 12 near Hathras Road Halt of the North Eastern Railway, where police discovered the charred remains of an unidentified elderly man inside a tin shed.

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Police investigations revealed that Ramveer Singh (55), a former constable dismissed over prior criminal conduct, allegedly orchestrated the murder. He is accused of setting the victim’s body ablaze and planting his own identity card and belongings at the scene to mislead police into believing he had died.

A case was first registered at the Government Railway Police (GRP) station in Hathras City. Singh was arrested on April 14 following the breakthrough.

Singh, a resident of Kishni in Mainpuri district, reportedly attempted to stage his own death, but the plan unraveled under scrutiny. GRP Hathras City station in-charge Suyash Singh said the accused attempted to stage his own death, but the plot was exposed during the probe.

The motive behind this audacious attempt remains unclear, leaving investigators probing deeper into his intentions.

Police further revealed that Singh is a habitual offender, with multiple serious cases registered against him across districts including Firozabad, Aligarh, Moradabad, Hardoi, Mainpuri and Badaun. The charges range from kidnapping and murder to robbery and fraud, painting a grim picture of his criminal history.

Officials noted that Singh himself sustained burn injuries during the incident, raising further questions.

Meanwhile, the identity of the deceased—believed to be a beggar dressed in sadhu attire—remains unknown.