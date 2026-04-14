A woman has been arrested for allegedly coercing a police constable into religious conversion and marriage, officials said on Sunday.

A woman has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly forcing, blackmailing a police constable into religious conversion and marriage. The accused, identified as Hina alias Mubbasreen, a resident of Delhi, was arrested after a complaint was filed by constable Shrikant, who is currently posted with Dial 112 emergency services. The FIR was registered at Khekra police station on Saturday.

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According to the complaint, the two first came into contact in 2022 when the constable was posted in Ghaziabad.

The constable claimed that the woman began pressuring him to convert his religion and marry her, which he refused. He accused her of threatening to implicate him in a rape case.

The complaint further alleges sustained blackmail, with the accused repeatedly intimidating him to comply with her demands.

Police sources revealed that the woman allegedly took the constable to a mosque in Delhi, where documents related to religious conversion were prepared. She is also accused of forcing him to participate in religious practices and join a Jamaat.

Confirming the arrest, Additional Superintendent of Police Praveen Singh Chauhan stated that a case has been registered under multiple legal provisions, including the stringent Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, along with sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Information Technology Act.

The accused was arrested on Saturday and produced before a court, which has remanded her to judicial custody.