Delhi witnessed its hottest day of the season on March 6, with the maximum temperature climbing to 34.4°C. This is nearly 7°C higher than the normal temperature for this time of the year, making the early days of March feel more like late summer. The strong afternoon sunshine has started to affect daily routines, and many residents have already switched to lighter clothing to cope with the heat.

Despite the rising temperature, the city’s air quality remained in the moderate category. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 171, which indicates moderate pollution levels. While it is not considered extremely hazardous, it can still affect people who are sensitive to pollution.