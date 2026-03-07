Mumbai and several districts in the North Konkan belt are experiencing hot and humid weather conditions. The weather department has continued the yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar for the next 72 hours.

Daytime temperatures in these coastal areas are expected to reach around 36°C. Due to high humidity along the coastline, residents may feel greater discomfort despite relatively moderate temperatures. Authorities have advised people to remain cautious as the hot and sticky weather persists.