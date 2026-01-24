Andhra Pradesh SHOCKER! Woman's Outburst at Bapatla Wine Shop Goes Viral, Police Probe On
A CCTV video from a wine shop in Bapatla, Andhra Pradesh, showing a woman arguing with staff and assaulting a worker, has gone viral. The incident occurred on January 22 around 9:40 pm. Conflicting claims exist over what triggered the outburst.
Viral incident shocks Bapatla town
An incident at a wine shop in Bapatla town of Andhra Pradesh has triggered wide discussion after a CCTV video went viral on social media. A young man working at the shop was allegedly assaulted by a woman, who later filed a police complaint against him.
Police probe on as Bapatla wine shop ruckus CCTV video goes viral
Police have confirmed that they are investigating the matter from all sides. The incident reportedly took place at Srinivas Wines, located in the Peta area of Bapatla.
The viral CCTV footage shows a young woman entering the wine shop in an angry mood. The time stamp on the video reads January 22, 2026, at around 9:40 pm, which was a Thursday.
What the CCTV video shows
In the video, the woman is seen arguing with a man behind the counter. She throws a box from the counter in anger and then turns towards another man, scolding him strongly. The woman appears visibly upset and continues shouting inside the shop.
Man dragged outside, elderly person intervenes
The footage further shows the woman grabbing one of the staff members and pulling him towards the outside of the shop. Moments later, an elderly man enters the frame and speaks to her. As there is no audio in the CCTV recording, the exact words exchanged are not known.
However, the visuals suggest that the elderly man may have some authority. He pushes the dragged man back into the shop and then points at the man behind the counter, as if questioning him about what happened.
Conflicting claims over the cause
The exact reason for the woman’s anger remains unclear. Some reports claim she became angry after being told that the liquor brand she asked for was out of stock.
Others present at the shop said the woman appeared drunk and demanded bottles of alcohol without paying. When the staff refused, the argument reportedly turned into a physical altercation. These claims have not yet been officially confirmed.
Police investigation and online reaction
Police said a complaint has been registered and all angles are being examined. Statements from the shop staff and the woman involved are being recorded.
Meanwhile, the video has gone massively viral on social media. Netizens are reacting with humour, with several making jokes and sarcastic comments about the incident. However, police have urged people not to jump to conclusions until the investigation is complete.
