Two police personnel have been suspended in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur after allegedly creating a ruckus and assaulting restaurant employees when they were refused hookah in the early hours of Monday.

Two police personnel have been suspended in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur after allegedly creating a ruckus and assaulting restaurant employees when they were refused hookah in the early hours of Monday. A departmental inquiry has also been launched against the accused policemen, Sub-inspector Rajnish Bhathi and constable Aditya Yadav.

According to officials, the two policemen arrived at Turnon restaurant in the Swaroop Nagar police station area around 2.30 am in a car, accompanied by two associates. When the restaurant staff allegedly refused to serve them hookah, the group reportedly began abusing the employees.

The confrontation soon escalated, with the men allegedly assaulting the staff and tearing their clothes after employees protested. The chaos on the road continued until around 3 am.

The incident, which took place near the DCP Central office, was recorded by bystanders, and videos of the alleged altercation surfaced. The men were also accused of making lewd remarks at women present at the restaurant.

Constable Aditya Yadav is attached to ACP Ghatampur Krishnakant Yadav, while Sub-inspector Rajnish Bhathi is posted at Begamganj police station.

ACP Swaroop Nagar Jyotish Shri investigated the incident and submitted a report to DCP Central Atul Kumar Shrivastava. Following the findings, both policemen were suspended with immediate effect.

Police officials said further action would be taken against the accused personnel in accordance with the rules as the departmental proceedings continue.