A disturbing video purportedly showing a woman brutally assaulting a young boy in a crowded public market in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat has gone viral on social media, triggering concern over the incident.

A disturbing video purportedly showing a woman brutally pulling a young boy's hair and assaulting him in a crowded public market in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat has gone viral on social media, triggering concern over the incident. The footage shows a woman leaning over a boy seated beside a black motorcycle in a busy marketplace. She is allegedly seen grabbing the boy by his hair with both hands, forcing his head down and repeatedly slapping him on the head and upper body.

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Despite attempts by people present at the scene to intervene and stop the assault, the woman allegedly continues to hit the boy, according to the video circulating online.

Seeking an official response, social media users tagged the district police and wrote, "@baghpatpolice Please be kind enough to inform us of the truth."

Baghpat Police issues clarification

Responding to the viral footage, Baghpat Police said the incident occurred at Gandhi Chowpla on September 12. According to the police, the woman allegedly caught the boy and recovered her mobile phone before the assault took place.

In a post on X, the police said the Baraut police station had investigated the video and established the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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The authorities also said they had received information suggesting that the boy was addicted to intoxicating substances. However, the identity of the woman seen in the footage remains unknown, with police stating that they had not yet obtained any information about her.