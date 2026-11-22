UP Congress President Aradhana Mishra welcomed the SP's new seat-sharing panel for 2027 polls while criticizing PM Modi for contradictory claims regarding poverty reduction statistics and questioning the government's approach to national issues.

UP Congress Welcomes SP Seat Sharing Panel Amid Attack On Modi Govt

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Aradhana Mishra 'Mona' on Sunday termed the Samajwadi Party's (SP) formation of a seat-sharing committee for the 2027 Assembly elections a "good start," while questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim of lifting 50 crore people out of poverty. Speaking to ANI in Lucknow, Mishra said the Congress has consistently worked to strengthen the alliance since the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"This is a good start, and the Congress party has continuously worked to strengthen the alliance; we worked in 2024, and even today in 2027, Congress is fully ready to uphold its alliance duties," she said. Training her guns on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent statement in Bihar that his government lifted 50 crore people out of poverty, Mishra alleged that the claim contradicted the Centre's own figures on free foodgrain distribution.