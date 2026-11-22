Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has sharply criticized the BJP and RSS, claiming they misunderstand Indian spiritual traditions. He referenced the Ardhanareshwar sculpture while calling for freedom from fear, anger, and hatred in political discourse.

Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP RSS of Misunderstanding Indian Traditions

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), accusing them of having no understanding of India's spiritual and religious traditions. In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi shared a picture of Ardhanareshwar, depicting Shiva merged with Parvati, at the Elephanta Caves, along with a caption describing the sculpture. The deeper I go into Indian spiritual and religious traditions, the clearer it becomes. The BJP and RSS are uncouth, greedy, casteist male chauvinists with absolutely no understanding of our spiritual and religious traditions. https://t.co/CrJxkEXNgI — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 22, 2026 Reflecting on his understanding of Indian spiritual and religious traditions, the Congress leader wrote, "The deeper I go into Indian spiritual and religious traditions, the clearer it becomes. The BJP and RSS are uncouth, greedy, casteist male chauvinists with absolutely no understanding of our spiritual and religious traditions.” The picture was accompanied by the caption, “Ardhanareshwar - Shiva merged with Parvati, Elephanta Caves”.

In another post on X, Rahul Gandhi spoke about what he described as fear, anger and hatred among BJP and RSS supporters, saying these emotions prevent them from experiencing and expressing love. Fear, anger and hatred have woven a web in the hearts of BJP and RSS supporters that stops them from experiencing and expressing love. As a true Hindu, it is my duty to free them from this web, so that they too can start to experience the breathtaking beauty and joy of love and belonging in their lives. Satyam Shivam Sundaram. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 17, 2026 He wrote, "Fear, anger and hatred have woven a web in the hearts of BJP and RSS supporters that stops them from experiencing and expressing love." Describing it as his duty to help them overcome these emotions, the Congress leader added, "As a true Hindu, it is my duty to free them from this web, so that they too can start to experience the breathtaking beauty and joy of love and belonging in their lives. Satyam Shivam Sundaram."

Earlier on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi sharply criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent remarks questioning corporate leaders on wage hikes and job creation, describing the Prime Minister's comments as a "confession" of his own government's economic policy failures. Reacting to PM Modi’s address at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) centenary convention, Gandhi alleged that the government's policies had fostered monopolies and weakened job-creating sectors such as Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). "Yesterday, Modi ji was taunting industrialists: 'We cut taxes, yet you neither raised wages nor created jobs.' Modi ji, these aren't accusations against them—they're your own confession," Gandhi said in an X post. (ANI)