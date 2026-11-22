Amit Shah inaugurated the 12th NDRF Battalion campus in Itanagar, creating a crucial disaster response hub for the Northeast. The earthquake-resistant facility will train regional SDRF teams and offer free swimming access to local athletes.

New NDRF Battalion Campus in Itanagar to Serve as Disaster Relief Hub

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the newly inaugurated 12th Battalion campus of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Itanagar would serve as a disaster response hub for Arunachal Pradesh, the Northeast and neighbouring regions. He added that the facility would also provide training to State Disaster Response Forces (SDRFs) from all eight states in the North Eastern Region (NER).

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the 12th Battalion Campus, Shah underlined the high vulnerability of the region to natural calamities and noted that the entire facility has been built in compliance with earthquake-resistant standards. "Today, the 12th Battalion of the NDRF is being formally inaugurated here. We all know that Arunachal Pradesh and the entire Northeast region are highly vulnerable to natural disasters," Shah said.

Highlighting the campus's infrastructure and regional role, the Union Home Minister added, "This entire complex and all its buildings have been constructed in compliance with earthquake-resistant standards. Thus, the first line of defence against natural disasters begins right here, with the facilities of our 12th Battalion. This complex will serve as a protective hub--not only for Arunachal Pradesh and the entire Northeast but also for the surrounding regions--and it will also host training for the SDRF from all eight states of the region."

Amit Shah announced that the Olympic-sized swimming pool at the 12th Battalion Campus of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Itanagar will be opened free of cost to all swimmers from the city and across Arunachal Pradesh. Shah lauded athletes from the Northeast for consistently leading in winning medals and expressed confidence that the facility would nurture future Olympic medallists.

"The Olympic-sized pool will be opened to all swimmers from Itanagar and across Arunachal Pradesh, and it will be made available free of cost. I am confident that if any swimmer goes on to win a medal at the 36th Olympics, the journey toward that achievement will have begun right here in this pool--after all, athletes from our Northeast are always at the forefront when it comes to winning medals in sports," the Union Home Minister said.

Earlier in the day, Shah said that the population in 40 villages bordering China have increased and migration has stopped as the Centre provided employment and health facilities there. Addressing a cooperative conference in Arunachal Pradesh, Shah said that the bond between villages and the armed forces has strengthened after the Home Ministry directed the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the army to procure the produce from the cooperatives in these villages.

He said, “I reviewed this yesterday. I am pleased that people have begun returning to all 40 villages (bordering with China), the population there has increased, and migration has stopped. Electricity, employment, and health facilities have been discussed. Water has also been delivered to the hilltops. The Home Ministry has strictly mandated that the ITBP and the Army should not procure their produce from Tezpur or Guwahati; it must be procured from villages and cooperatives.”

“Women in Arunachal Pradesh are supplying dairy products, eggs, vegetables, millets and flour through their cooperatives, bringing prosperity to rural households and transforming local agriculture and strengthening the relationship between villages and the army,” he added.