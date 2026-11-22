Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP government for the poor condition of schools in Lucknow and Saifai, questioned tablet distribution protocols, and pledged to reinstate the Yash Bharti Samman with doubled honorariums if his party wins in 2027.

Akhilesh Yadav Alleges BJP Destroyed Schools Built by SP Government

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over the condition of schools in Lucknow and Saifai, alleging that institutions developed during the SP’s tenure had been ruined. Addressing a press conference organised on the occasion of the birth anniversary of party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, he alleged, “When the SP government came to power, we took steps to transform schools in Saifai and Lucknow. But now, they have ruined the school in Lucknow, and they have destroyed the one in Saifai as well. Some people simply have an aversion to anything good. Some people have lines of destruction on their hands, along with other lines,” Yadav said.

Taking a swipe at the government’s distribution of tablets, Yadav also questioned reports that government representatives were asking people to take selfies with the devices. Under the Digi Shakti initiative (under the Swami Vivekanand Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana), UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed tablets to 50,000 students at Champa Devi Park in Gorakhpur on Friday. This included 35,000 students from Gorakhpur and 5,000 each from Deoria, Kushinagar, and Maharajganj. Earlier, on November 15, CM Yogi distributed 50,000 tablets to students in Lucknow. “I’ve even heard that some government representatives are telling people, ‘Take a selfie with the tablet that we’ve given you.’ Can you imagine what era they’re living in? Are you supposed to take a selfie with that?” he added.

The SP chief also promised to reinstate the Yash Bharti Samman and double the monthly honorarium for its recipients from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh if his party forms the government in Uttar Pradesh in 2027. He said, "If the SP forms the government in 2027, the Yash Bharti Samman will be reinstated. The honorarium given to its recipients will be increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh."