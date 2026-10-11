Congress leader Ajay Rai alleged that the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh has led to the removal of names of vulnerable people living in slums, depriving them of their right to vote. He accused the CEC of being under pressure.

Congress leader and former Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai on Sunday alleged that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has led to the removal of names of vulnerable people living in slum settlements, depriving them of their right to vote. He also alleged that the Chief Election Commissioner was working under government pressure.

Speaking in Lucknow, Rai said that ordinary citizens and economically weaker sections were distressed over the exercise and urged those supporting the revision to visit slum settlements to understand the situation on the ground. "He (Chief Election Commissioner) is working under government pressure to some extent. Ask the common people and the poor; everyone is distressed. The names of vulnerable people living in the SIR slums have been removed from the voter list, thereby depriving them of their right to vote. To those supporting this move, I would say: go to that settlement—you will discover the reality of SIR," Rai said.

His remarks come amid the Congress party's criticism of the electoral roll revision process and its concerns over the possible exclusion of eligible voters. The SIR exercise is aimed at revising electoral rolls, with political parties raising concerns about ensuring that eligible voters are not left out.

New UP Congress Chief Sets Sights on 2027

Meanwhile, newly appointed Uttar Pradesh Congress president Aradhana Misra-Mona said that her priority would be to uphold the trust of party workers and the leadership, with the party aiming to form the government in the state in 2027. "My primary duty is to live up to the trust placed in me by party workers and the leadership; our goal is to form the government in 2027 and steer Uttar Pradesh in a new direction," she said, adding that strengthening the INDIA alliance was a key objective.

Misra-Mona also said that Congress workers were committed to the efforts led by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to safeguard the country's democracy and Constitution. "There are major responsibilities and challenges, but each and every worker of the party along with the senior leaders, will complete Mission 2027," she added.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari expressed confidence in Misra-Mona's leadership, highlighting her long association with the party and her political journey from a Panchayat member to a prominent MLA and now the state Congress president. "Mona has dedicated her life to Congress; she is from the fourth generation. From being a Panchayat member to a prominent MLA, and today holding the highest position in Uttar Pradesh. Under her leadership, she will bring Congress back to power," Tiwari said.

The Congress has set its sights on the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with the party seeking to strengthen its organisation and expand its political presence in the state. (ANI)