A first-year student at IIIT Ranchi, Aditya Kumar, allegedly died by suicide on campus. The student from Bihar had recently joined in August and was appearing for his mid-semester exams. The administration has launched an investigation into the matter.

A first-year student at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Ranchi allegedly died by suicide inside the campus premises, prompting an investigation into the circumstances leading up to the tragedy. The deceased has been identified as Aditya Kumar, a resident of Bhagalpur, Bihar, who had joined the institute recently in August. According to IIIT Ranchi Director Rajiv Srivastava, the incident occurred amidst ongoing mid-semester examinations at the institute. "From the information provided to me, our first-year student, Aditya Kumar from Bhagalpur, had taken admission in August and his mid-Semester exams were underway... We were told that the electricity went out last night. At that time, he allegedly locked the door from inside and died by suicide by hanging. Subsequently, his fellow students broke open the door and took him out," Director Srivastava stated. Following the discovery, campus emergency protocols were immediately initiated to provide urgent medical attention. The campus ambulance was deployed within minutes to transport the student to the Medical Hospital. Attending doctors declared the student brought dead upon arrival. Medical personnel informed administration officials that the student suffered a fracture in the cervical vertebrae (back of the neck). Addressing concerns regarding student safety and campus support systems, Director Srivastava assured that the administration will thoroughly evaluate the circumstances surrounding the event. "The incident itself was beyond our control, but if there were any factors that could have been addressed to prevent such an incident in the future, we will certainly examine them," Srivastava added. Local authorities and institute officials are reviewing the situation, while arrangements are being made to support the grieving family and fellow students during this difficult time. (ANI)

Administration to Probe Circumstances

A first-year student of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Ranchi, allegedly died by suicide on campus, with institute Director Rajiv Srivastava saying that the administration would examine whether any factors that could have been addressed might help prevent similar incidents in the future. According to Srivastava, the student, identified as Aditya Kumar from Bhagalpur, Bihar, had taken admission in August and was appearing for his mid-semester examinations. Sharing details of the incident, the director said that the institute had been informed of a power outage on campus the previous night. During that time, the student allegedly locked his room from the inside and died by suicide by hanging. "Subsequently, his fellow students broke open the door and took him out," Srivastava said. He added that an ambulance stationed on the campus transported the student to a hospital within minutes. However, doctors declared him brought dead. The director further said that doctors had informed the institute that the bone at the back of the student's neck was fractured. "The incident itself was beyond our control, but if there were any factors that could have been addressed to prevent such an incident in the future, we will certainly examine them," Srivastava said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)