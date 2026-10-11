Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan marked Sharadiya Navratri by offering prayers and delivering a powerful message on respecting women. Leaders across India, including PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath, also extended greetings and visited temples.

As the sacred festival of Sharadiya Navratri commenced on Sunday, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan offered prayers at the historic Kankali Mandir in Bhopal. Emphasising the core values of the festival, he delivered a message on respecting women in daily life. "I wish to tell society this: if we merely worship the Mother Goddess but harbour no respect for daughters or sisters in our hearts, then the Mother (Goddess) herself will not be pleased," he told ANI.

Sharadiya Navratri is a vibrant and sacred Hindu festival that spans nine nights, celebrating the divine feminine energy embodied by Goddess Durga. Observed in the lunar month of Ashwin, this festival is marked by fervent worship, elaborate rituals, and cultural performances. Each day is dedicated to a different form of the goddess, symbolising various aspects of strength, compassion, and wisdom. Devotees engage in fasting, singing devotional songs, and participating in traditional dances, such as Garba and Dandiya, creating a joyful atmosphere.

Leaders Across India Offer Prayers, Extend Greetings

Leaders and devotees across India flocked to temples on Sunday to offer prayers.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, accompanied by his wife, on Sunday offered prayers at the Maa Raj Rajeshwari Temple located within the Chief Minister’s residence on the occasion of the commencement of Sharadiya Navratri. He performed rituals at the temple and prayed for the well-being of the people of the state.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the historic Maa Pateshwari Devi temple in the Tulsipur area of Balrampur this morning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of Navratri, wishing happiness, peace, prosperity and good health, while devotees across the country visited temples to offer prayers on the first day of Shardiya Navratri.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, “Heartiest greetings to all fellow citizens on the great festival of Navratri dedicated to the practice of divine power. May the grace of Mother Jagadamba bring happiness, peace, prosperity, and good health to everyone's life, strengthening the resolve for national unity and progress.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings to people on the occasion of Navratri and wished them happiness, prosperity and renewed energy. He said that the worship of the nine forms of the Goddess teaches people the values of strength, restraint and service. (ANI)