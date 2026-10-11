In a Chennai address, PM Narendra Modi laid out an ambitious vision for a developed India by 2047. He asserted that milestones like becoming a top 3 economy, hosting the Olympics, and sending an Indian to the Moon will definitely be achieved.

PM Modi Outlines Vision for Developed India by 2047

Exuding immense confidence in the collective resolve of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that India will realise its vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047 as the key milestones for the nation, including becoming the world's top three economies, hosting the Olympic Games, and landing an Indian astronaut on the Moon, will definitely be achieved.

Addressing a public gathering in Chennai, the Prime Minister laid out the ambitious roadmap with an emphatic refrain of national capability and self-reliance. "I am the representative of Kashi. Quoting the great poet Bharathiyar—whose words inspire us to live fearlessly—I urge all of you here to give yourselves a chance to be fearless. Work on your ideas. Dream big, think differently, and be fearless," PM Modi said.

Praise for School's Patriotic Initiative

Lauding the role of educational institutions in nation-building, the Prime Minister highlighted the Jaigopal Garodia Hindu Vidyalaya Matriculation Higher Secondary School, citing an example of how values of patriotism can be instilled at an early age. Recalling an initiative he had previously featured on his radio address 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said, "This organisation is a prime example of how, alongside education, one can mould citizens who are filled with patriotism. I had even mentioned this in my 'Mann Ki Baat' program."

"Consider how Girija-amma inspired the children with an idea: every child would save just one rupee and dedicate it to the nation's soldiers. When thousands of children joined this initiative, around 40 lakh rupees were raised. Small contributions can make a big difference; even a modest effort can create a significant impact," he added.

'We Will Do It': PM Modi's Resounding Resolve

Concluding his address with a resounding message of collective resolve ahead of India's centenary of independence, the Prime Minister outlined the roadmap for a developed nation. "Develop India by 2047. We will do it... Top three economy. We will do it. Self-reliant India. We will do it. Global manufacturing hub. We will do it. Hosting the Olympics. We will do it. An Indian on the moon. We will do it. Yes, we will do it. We will do it. Develop Tamil Nadu. Develop India," the Prime Minister asserted.

Call to Youth: 'Seize Infinite Opportunities'

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the youth to seize the "infinite opportunities" available in India, asserting that the ideas and solutions they develop for a developed India would shape not only the country's future but also that of the world.

Addressing the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Jaigopal Garodia Hindu Vidyalaya Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Chennai, the Prime Minister encouraged students to dream big, expand their horizons, and contribute to addressing global challenges through innovation and new ideas. "The new ideas and solutions needed for a developed India will not only shape the future of India but also of the world. Today the world is looking for solutions, and you have the potential to provide these solutions. There is infinite opportunity in India today. I want every youth to see his future on the same big canvas because this is your time. This is your opportunity. I have full faith that this dream of ours will be fulfilled. Together we will do it," PM Modi said.

(ANI)