The BJP Mahila Morcha will lead a protest march in Delhi on October 12 over sexual harassment allegations against Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam at JNU, demanding his expulsion and questioning the silence of the Congress leadership on the matter.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha will take out a protest march in Delhi on October 12 over the sexual harassment allegations against Congress MP Prof Angomcha Bimol Akoijam at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

The march, named ‘Nari Shakti Hunkar Movement’, will begin at 11 am from Andhra Education Society School on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg and proceed to the Congress headquarters at Indira Bhawan. BJP workers will also stage a demonstration outside the office. BJP Mahila Morcha national president Roop Kumari Choudhary and in-charge Daggubati Purandeswari will lead the march. Women MPs, MLAs, councillors and thousands of Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha workers are expected to participate.

BJP Demands Action from Congress Leadership

The BJP has accused Rahul Gandhi and the Congress leadership of standing by MP Akoijam despite the allegations. The party said Monday's march was intended to press the Congress leadership to respond to the allegations.

The BJP Mahila Morcha has also demanded that Rahul Gandhi expel the MP from the Congress, ensure his resignation from the Lok Sabha and apologise to the 11 students.

The BJP has questioned the response of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, accusing them of remaining silent on the matter. Taking aim at the Congress leadership, the BJP said the party's position on the case did not match its public statements on women's rights and safety. It cited Rahul Gandhi's remarks on challenging patriarchy and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's slogan, "Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon".

Cites Previous Controversies

The BJP also brought up previous controversies involving Congress leaders, including the allegations raised by Ankita Dutta against BV Srinivas and the case involving former Congress MLA Mewaram Jain. It alleged that the Congress had failed to take a consistent stand against leaders facing allegations of misconduct.

JNU Committee Finds Allegations Substantiated

The BJP said JNU's Internal Committee found the allegations linked to a purported "Sex for Marks" demand and harassment involving 11 female students to be substantiated on October 9. The university subsequently dismissed the MP, according to the party's statement.