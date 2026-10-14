UP CM Yogi Adityanath visited Varanasi to offer prayers at Baba Kaal Bhairav and Kashi Vishwanath temples. He also inspected the preparations for the inauguration of a new Arvind Mills unit, which is expected to create over 1,000 jobs.

CM Yogi Adityanath Offers Prayers in Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday visited and offered prayers at Baba Kaal Bhairav Temple, known as the Kotwal of Kashi, and Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. During his visit, the Chief Minister first visited Baba Kaal Bhairav Temple, where he performed darshan, puja and aarti. He then proceeded to Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, entered the sanctum sanctorum, performed Jalabhishek and Shodashopachar puja, and prayed for public welfare.

At the Kaal Bhairav Temple, Adityanath distributed chocolates to children present there and interacted with them about their studies. The children also spoke with the Chief Minister enthusiastically and with ease.

Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna, Stamp Minister Ravindra Jaiswal, Minister of State for MSME Hansraj Vishwakarma, District Panchayat President Poonam Maurya, former minister and MLA Neelkanth Tiwari, MLA Saurabh Srivastava, MLA Sunil Patel and others were present with the Chief Minister during the visit.

CM Inspects New Arvind Mills Unit Ahead of Inauguration

Earlier in the day, Yogi Adityanath inspected the preparations for the inauguration of Arvind Mills' new unit in Mirzamurad, Varanasi.

During his visit to Varanasi on Wednesday, the Chief Minister's helicopter landed on the helipad built on the grounds of Janta Inter College in Khochwan village, Mirzamurad. The Chief Minister then travelled a kilometre by road to Arvind Mills and inspected the preparations.

The unit is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 25th. This unit will generate an investment of ₹100 crore and create over 1,000 jobs.

The new Arvind Mills unit has been established on more than seven acres of land along the highway in Khochwan (Bhadhera) village, near the Rupapur intersection in Mirzamurad. A total investment of ₹100 crore is proposed. This unit will provide employment to over 1,000 people. Around 300 women working at the company are currently undergoing training at the unit.

The Chief Minister also spoke with the women undergoing training.